Cardinals make huge decision on Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals are officially set to bring back quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray confirmed on social media that he is practicing on Wednesday for the first time this season. The Cardinals confirmed that they have opened their three-week practice window to return from injured reserve.

Practicing today — Kyler Murray (@K1) October 18, 2023

Notably, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon suggested that there would be no limitations on Murray in his return to practice.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says Kyler Murray will be “full go” in practice today. @PHNX_Cardinals | #BirdGang — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) October 18, 2023

The Cardinals had always maintained that Murray would be back on the field in 2023 after suffering a torn ACL last season. It is not clear how soon the team plans to put him back on the field during an actual game situation, but the time seems to be coming.

While Murray is on his way back to the field, there is still not much clarity on whether the Cardinals plan to stick with him long-term. His play for the rest of the season could have some say in that decision.