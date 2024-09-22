Cardinals robbed of huge defensive TD by premature whistle?

The Arizona Cardinals may have been robbed of a crucial defensive touchdown in their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Lions were leading 13-7 and had the ball at midfield with just over two minutes remaining in the first half at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Jared Goff took the snap on 3rd-and-12 and was hit as he threw, which caused the ball to pop into the air and land right into the hands of Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr.’s. Wilson returned the interception for a touchdown.

The touchdown did not count, as the play had already been blown dead. It was difficult to hear the whistles over the crowd noise, but the referees ruled that the Lions did not get the snap off before the clock hit 2:00. Replays showed otherwise, as Lions center Frank Ragnow appeared to snap the ball with 2:01 remaining.

Touchdown or two minute warning?! Huge moment in Lions and Cardinals #Lions #Cardinals pic.twitter.com/LVxfwFI79H — Alex Monaco (@Alex__Monaco) September 22, 2024

Some players obviously heard the whistle, as they appeared to give up on the play. It is possible that the play would have gone a lot differently if the whistle hadn’t blown, but that probably will not make the Cardinals feel any better after they see the replay.

The Lions ended up picking up a first yard on the other side of the two-minute warning. They went on to score a touchdown on the drive, so the premature whistle bailed them out in a huge way.