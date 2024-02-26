Cardinals send strong message about Kyler Murray’s future

The Arizona Cardinals are getting out ahead of any potential trade rumors involving Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals have the No. 4 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Some have wondered if they will consider taking a quarterback at that spot and trading Murray, but it looks like there is little to no chance of that happening.

On Monday, the Cardinals shared a promo featuring Murray on social media and captioned it “Our franchise QB.”

The annual NFL Scouting Combine is taking place this week in Indianapolis, so the timing of the post probably was not a coincidence. It seems like the Cardinals want everyone to know that they will not have their eye on the top quarterbacks in the draft since they are set at that position.

Murray missed the first half of the 2023 season as he recovered from a torn ACL. With a new head coach in place in Jonathan Gannon, there was some talk that Arizona might move on from their former first overall pick. Gannon made his thoughts on Murray very clear toward the end of the season.

It is now even more clear that the Cardinals are committed to their 26-year-old quarterback. Murray finished with 1,799 yards passing, 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in 8 games last season. He had another 244 yards and 3 scores on the ground. If the first three teams in the draft take quarterbacks, Arizona might be able to draft Marvin Harrison Jr. and help jumpstart their offense for 2024.