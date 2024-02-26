Thomas Bryant has bewildering take on his suspension after Heat-Pelicans brawl

The NBA on Sunday slapped Miami Heat big man Thomas Bryant with a 3-game suspension for his involvement in a recent on-court skirmish. The decision somehow caught the 26-year-old center off guard.

Bryant was one of three Heat players suspended following a brawl that broke out during Friday’s Heat-Pelicans clash at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La. Thomas was seen exchanging blows with Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (video here).

While speaking to the media on Sunday, Bryant admitted that he was “surprised” by the lengthy suspension. He also claimed that he was trying to serve as a “peacemaker” during the altercation.

Thomas Bryant said he was trying to be peacemaker during Friday’s melee in New Orleans, and was surprised by his three-game suspension. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 25, 2024

Judging by how heavy Bryant’s hands were when he went at Alvarado, it’s hard to paint the Heat reserve as a peacemaker of any kind during the fight.

The timing of the suspension stings extra for Bryant given that he was supposed to be awarded his 2023 NBA championship ring on Thursday when the Heat visit the Denver Nuggets. Bryant played 18 games as a backup center for the eventual-champion Nuggets last season.

While Bryant is reportedly still hopeful that he can claim his ring, it won’t be during the game in front of the fans at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo.

Thomas Bryant said he is still hopeful of getting his 2023 championship ring at some point when the Heat are in Denver on Thursday, even though he is suspended for the game. https://t.co/c5D39zHoN1 — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 25, 2024

Heat star Jimmy Butler, one of the three players suspended along with Bryant, tried to make light of the situation with some hilarious social media posts.

The Heat will be without Butler, Bryant, and forward Nikola Jovic for their next game Monday against the Sacramento Kings.