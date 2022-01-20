 Skip to main content
Did Cardinals have tense meeting with Kliff Kingsbury after late-season collapse?

January 20, 2022
by Larry Brown

Kliff Kingsbury in a Cardinals shirt

The Arizona Cardinals started off as one of the hottest teams in the NFL before melting down at the end of the season. That late-season meltdown is a source of frustration for the team, and a report says it even led to some tension in a postseason meeting.

Kyle Odegard, who writes for a sports betting website and is not known for reporting scoops, said on Twitter Thursday that “there was a tense meeting involving Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, GM Steve Keim and coach Kliff Kingsbury” on Wednesday.

Odegard reported that Bidwell was unhappy with the Cardinals’ late-season slide and “intimated changes were possible.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, a much more accomplished reporter, shot down the report and said there was no meeting.

Meeting or not, nobody in Cardinals land is satisfied with how their season ended. They went from 7-0 and 10-2 to losing five of their six games (including the playoffs). Just look at what JJ Watt said after the game and you’ll see the feeling of disappointment is pervasive.

The late-season struggles are nothing new for Kingsbury too.

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

