JJ Watt has harsh comments for Cardinals after playoff loss

JJ Watt maintains high expectations for himself, his teams, and his teammates. That’s why he did not hold back after his Arizona Cardinals got blitzed 34-11 by the Los Angeles Rams in their NFC Wild Card playoff game on Monday night.

Watt returned from a serious shoulder injury to play in his Cardinals’ playoff game. The contest marked Watt’s first game since Week 7.

The veteran defensive lineman had three tackles as his team was crushed. Watt said after the game that the Cardinals’ finish to the season was a “massive failure” considering what they showed in the first half.

JJ Watt called the Cardinals finish a “massive failure” considering what they were capable of, and what they showed they could do in the first half of the season. — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) January 18, 2022

It’s hard not to agree.

Arizona began the season 7-0 and was in good shape at 10-2. Then they lost four of five to end the season, and five of six if you count the playoffs. Based on what they showed in the first half, seeing them get smashed in a 1-and-done playoff performance was a surprise. That’s definitely not what Watt had in mind when he carefully selected over the offseason to play for the Cardinals rather than any other team.

