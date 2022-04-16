NFC South team has ‘inside track’ for Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield remains a part of the Cleveland Browns, but that may not last much longer.

Mayfield wants out, and Cleveland has been looking to trade him. A favorite may have emerged for him.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported on Saturday that the Carolina Panthers have the “inside track” to land Mayfield.

Cabot’s report meshes with what another reporter said recently. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Friday said he viewed the Panthers as the most likely landing spot for Mayfield.

Carolina has nearly $31 million in cap space, which is plenty of room to afford the nearly $19 million Mayfield is making. They could also insist that Cleveland pay part of Mayfield’s salary to aid a deal.

The Panthers have Sam Darnold slated as their starter. They also have shown interest in this year’s quarterback draft class.

Despite his inconsistency in Cleveland, a healthy Mayfield would probably be better than what Carolina has and could draft. Just don’t let Robby Anderson hear about this report.