Report: 1 NFC team viewed as ‘most likely spot’ for Baker Mayfield

The market for Baker Mayfield has been quite limited thus far, and it is likely to remain that way for the foreseeable future. If the Cleveland Browns are able to trade the former first overall pick, it sounds like there is one team to watch.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday that he views the Carolina Panthers as the most likely suitor for Mayfield. While Mayfield himself said he feels the Seattle Seahawks would be the best fit, Rapoport does not think that is realistic at the moment.

“He identified the Seahawks as his likely team. That was a little surprising to me. I haven’t gotten the sense at all that the Seahawks are that interested,” Rapoport said. “They’ve added Drew Lock and Geno Smith. They may take a quarterback in the draft. I know they’ve done a lot of homework. To me, the Carolina Panthers seem to be the most likely spot for Baker Mayfield. Or, maybe a team that brings him in as a big-time, high-money backup who could take over, like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”

Mayfield wants to start next season, but his options are extremely limited. If he is committed to never playing for the Browns again, he may have no choice but to accept a backup role in the short-term.

It is interesting that Rapoport mentioned the Buccaneers, as Mayfield recently worked out with one of Brady’s former favorite targets.

The Panthers will likely draft a quarterback at No. 6. Even if they do not want to start a rookie, they may not view Mayfield as a significant upgrade over Sam Darnold.

One thing seems certain — the Browns are going to have to take a big financial hit if they want someone to take Mayfield off their hands.