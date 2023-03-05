Carson Wentz open to becoming backup quarterback?

Carson Wentz was cut by the Washington Commanders last week, and he may be coming to a big realization regarding his NFL career.

Wentz was in Indianapolis on Friday with his agents. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Wentz is “open to various roles that can help a team.”

What does that sound like to you? Without saying the exact words, it sure seems like Wentz is open to being a backup quarterback.

After spending his first five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. He played for Indy in 2021 and then the Commanders last season. He’s been one-and-done two years in a row, which likely signals to him that his opportunities to start are limited. Factor in that the Commanders enjoyed more success under Taylor Heinicke than they did under Wentz, and it’s easy to see that Wentz’s path forward in the NFL may be as a backup.

Now 30, the former No. 2 overall draft pick passed for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in eight games last season. He was limited by a hand injury. Wentz is two seasons removed from a 27-touchdown year with the Colts.