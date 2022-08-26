Carson Wentz bought ex-Washington coach’s mansion

Carson Wentz does not have any guaranteed money on his contract beyond the 2022 season, but the veteran quarterback is still making himself at home with the Washington Commanders. He can only hope his new residence brings him more good fortunate that it did its previous owner.

Wentz recently purchased a Leesburg, Va., home that was previously owned by Jay Gruden. The 7,280-square foot home, which sits on a 3-acre property, had been on the market since May, according to public real estate listings. The asking price was $3.75 million and Wentz paid $3.675 million.

The agent who listed the home confirmed to TMZ that Wentz purchased it from Gruden.

Wentz’s new pad has 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and a home gym. It is located roughly an hour away from FedExField.

Some Washington fans may take it as a bad omen that Wentz is now living in the same home where Gruden lived when he coached the team. Gruden went 35-49-1 in five-plus seasons with the then-Redskins. The team reached the postseason once and did not have a playoff win.

Wentz is hoping to silence his critics after a rough lone season with the Indianapolis Colts, though his former boss does not seem to think he can do that.