Colts owner has another harsh comment about Carson Wentz

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay clearly regrets that the team traded for Carson Wentz last year, and he still is not ready to pass up an opportunity to express that.

Irsay spoke this week about the disappointing way the 2021 season ended for the Colts. While he did not mention Wentz by name, he made it clear that he places most of the blame for the poor finish on the veteran quarterback.

“We went through the season with some inconsistency at quarterback that led to massive problems,” Irsay said, via Brian Wacker of the New York Post.

Irsay then reiterated how excited he is to have Matt Ryan leading the team this year.

“We’re set up for excellence, now we just have to do it,” he added. “And Matt Ryan has that same feeling in his heart.”

Wentz played poorly down the stretch for the Colts last season. All they had to do was win one of their final two games to make the playoffs, and they were huge favorites in both. As he has done many times in the past, Wentz failed to perform in the biggest spots.

Irsay also made some harsh comments earlier in the offseason about Ryan taking over for Wentz. While most people expect Ryan to be a significant improvement over Wentz, we can only imagine what Irsay will be saying about the 37-year-old a year from now if the Colts fail to reach the postseason again.