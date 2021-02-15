Could Carson Wentz try to force his way to Colts?

The Indianapolis Colts are viewed by many as the most logical suitor for Carson Wentz, but it does not sound like they have made a strong offer for the former second overall pick.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer said Monday that Wentz’s preference is to be traded to Indianapolis. Colts head coach Frank Reich was the offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles when Wentz had his best season in 2017, so you can understand why the quarterback would want to play for Reich again. But is the interest mutual?

As McLane sees it, a deal would probably have gotten done by now if the Eagles had the best offer on the table for Wentz. The Chicago Bears may be willing to offer more. Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk pointed out that one option for Wentz would be to hold out if he truly doesn’t want to go to Chicago.

There's a lot he can do to prevent a trade. If Carson Wentz says publicly, "If I get traded to Chicago I'm holding out and won't be at training camp," no way the Bears trade for him. I don't think he WILL do that, but he absolutely COULD do that. https://t.co/96mSeSHqVE — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) February 15, 2021

The Colts have reportedly made their offer for Wentz, and it doesn’t include a first-round pick. There has been talk that the Eagles are hoping for a return like the one the Detroit Lions got for Matthew Stafford, which was multiple future first-round picks and a third-round pick this year. It doesn’t sound like there is that type of market for Wentz.

One reputable radio host wondered if the Eagles are leaking information in an attempt to drive up the price for Wentz. That can’t be ruled out at this point, though a trade still appears all but certain.