Dan Patrick, Mike Garafolo spar over Carson Wentz reporting

The Philadelphia Eagles appear to be on the verge of trading Carson Wentz, but longtime radio host Dan Patrick is not buying it. He thinks the talk of teams having interest in Wentz is fabricated by the Eagles, and one of the people behind the reports does not appreciate the insinuation that he is being manipulated.

Patrick said during his show on Friday that he was told by a source that no team has called the Eagles about Wentz. He believes the Eagles are leaking information in an attempt to drum up interest in Wentz.

“I was told by a source yesterday that no one has called the Eagles about Carson Wentz,” Patrick said. “Nobody’s called. I think the Eagles want to create a market here.”

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network took that personally. He and colleague Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the week that Wentz is drawing trade interest from multiple teams. Garafolo responded to Patrick on Twitter and said he and Rapoport are “extremely confident” in their information.

I despise public source-guessing, especially when it's wrong. @RapSheet and I are supremely confident in our info, in large part because we gathered our info via teams other than the #Eagles. https://t.co/qBdbwtoZxD — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 5, 2021

We doubt Rapoport and Garafolo would take information from only one side and report it the way they did. And if you don’t believe them, consider that Adam Schefter has gone on record as predicting Wentz will be traded. There was another report about Wentz’s trade market on Friday, and it seemed to confirm what we have already heard.

It’s unlikely that so many respected reporters would be that easily manipulated by the Eagles.