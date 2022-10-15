Carson Wentz reportedly may miss time with hand injury

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz battled through a hand injury Thursday night in a win over the Chicago Bears, but he may not be able to do so going forward.

Wentz suffered a fractured finger on his throwing hand during Thursday’s game and his availability moving forward is in some doubt, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Wentz will see a hand specialist this week before further steps are decided.

#Commanders QB Carson Wentz suffered a fractured finger on his throwing hand in the team’s win over the #Bears, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s headed to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist to determine the next step. His availability moving forward is up in the air. pic.twitter.com/jvsiIxHk7A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2022

Wentz was poor on Thursday regardless of the context. He went 12/22 for 99 yards in the win and was clearly impacted by the injury. While no timetable has been determined yet, it is difficult to imagine Wentz being ready to face Green Bay in Week 7 at anything close to full health, which may prompt Taylor Heinicke to take over.

Even before the injury, Wentz seemed to have a rather tenuous hold on the starting job. If Heinicke gets a chance to play and looks solid, he might be able to hold that job.