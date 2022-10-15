 Skip to main content
Carson Wentz reportedly may miss time with hand injury

October 15, 2022
by Grey Papke
Carson Wentz throws a pass during practice

Jul 30, 2022; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes the ball during day four of training camp at The Park in Ashburn. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz battled through a hand injury Thursday night in a win over the Chicago Bears, but he may not be able to do so going forward.

Wentz suffered a fractured finger on his throwing hand during Thursday’s game and his availability moving forward is in some doubt, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Wentz will see a hand specialist this week before further steps are decided.

Wentz was poor on Thursday regardless of the context. He went 12/22 for 99 yards in the win and was clearly impacted by the injury. While no timetable has been determined yet, it is difficult to imagine Wentz being ready to face Green Bay in Week 7 at anything close to full health, which may prompt Taylor Heinicke to take over.

Even before the injury, Wentz seemed to have a rather tenuous hold on the starting job. If Heinicke gets a chance to play and looks solid, he might be able to hold that job.

Carson Wentz
