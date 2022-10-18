Carson Wentz shares message on Instagram following hand surgery

Carson Wentz shared a message on Instagram Tuesday, a day after he underwent surgery on his throwing hand.

Wentz suffered a broken bone in his ring finger during Washington’s Week 6 win over Chicago on Thursday night. Though he played through the injury and finished the game, Wentz underwent an operation on Monday. He is expected to need 4-6 weeks to recover.

Wentz is taking the injury in stride. He said via Instagram that the surgery went “great” and he is ready to attack his rehab.

The Commanders quarterback shared a Bible verse on Instagram.

“Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.” -James 1:2-4-

He also shared his comments.

“Another opportunity to grow and focus on God’s plan, not my own! Surgery went great yesterday and I’ll attack rehab with everything I have because that’s all I know how to do! Appreciate all the prayers– be back stronger soon!” Wentz wrote.

Wentz had his team 2-4 at the time of his injury. He has passed for 1,489 yards, 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions this season. Washington has announced a new starting quarterback while Wentz is out.