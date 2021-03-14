Look: Carson Wentz already working with his new Colts teammates

Carson Wentz is already getting to work with some of his new teammates.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. shared a photo on his Instagram account Saturday. The photo showed him with teammates Wentz and Dezmon Patmon. The trio apparently were working out together in California.

Pittman’s comment about the post indicates he is expecting big things from Wentz.

“Can’t wait to see this guy in Lucas Oil, gonna be a show” he wrote.

Wentz had a poor season last year for the Eagles, which led the team to trade him to the Colts. But in 2017, Wentz was a Pro Bowler and MVP candidate until suffering a torn ACL. In 2019, he passed for 4,039 yards, 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. The talent is still there. It will be up to Frank Reich and players like Pittman to try and bring the best out of Wentz.

This photo also signifies we can probably put this controversy to rest.