Carson Wentz reportedly has this team at top of his trade wish list

Carson Wentz may ask the Philadelphia Eagles to trade him this offseason, and apparently the former first-round pick already has a preferred destination in mind.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that Wentz would prefer to be traded to the Indianapolis Colts over “several other choices.” Colts head coach Frank Reich was the offensive coordinator for the Eagles in 2016 and 2017.

There have been some conflicting reports about Wentz’s future in Philadelphia, but the latest from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen claims the relationship between Wentz and the Eagles is “fractured” and the quarterback plans to ask for a trade.

It’s unclear if the Eagles are ready to commit to Jalen Hurts as their starting QB going forward. Wentz appears to still have some supporters within the organization, and Philly has invested a ton in him. Ownership may not be willing to give up on Wentz just yet after all the Eagles have paid the former second overall pick.

Of course, the Colts could also bring back Philip Rivers. There has been talk of the 39-year-old retiring after the season, but it sounds like he would prefer to keep playing.