Eagles have reportedly made decision about Carson Wentz’s future

The Philadelphia Eagles finally decided to bench Carson Wentz in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, but that does not mean they are giving up on the former No. 2 overall pick.

The Eagles still believe in Wentz and think the 27-year-old can return to the MVP-caliber quarterback he once was, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. One team source told Schefter that Wentz’s poor play this season and benching do not change “the belief that people have in Carson.”

Wentz’s $22 million base salary for 2022 will become fully guaranteed in mid-March. His $10 million roster bonus for 2021 will also be paid out at that time, so the Eagles do have a timeline of sorts for deciding his future with the franchise. They could save the $22 million for 2022 if they cut him and designate him a post-June 1 release, but Philly would still owe Wentz the $10 million roster bonus plus his $15.4 million base salary for next season if they go that route.

Of course, the Eagles could also trade Wentz. If that happens before the third day of the league year in mid-March, they would not owe him his $10 million roster bonus.

It’s easy for the Eagles to say they still believe in Wentz before Hurts has made a start. If the former Alabama star struggles, Philadelphia will be more likely to keep Wentz. If Hurts ignites the team and puts his funny wardrobe mistake in the past, Wentz’s future with the Eagles will be in serious question.