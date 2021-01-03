Carson Wentz will reportedly ask Eagles for trade

Carson Wentz is facing an uncertain future in Philadelphia after he was benched for Jalen Hurts, and the former first-round pick may have already decided he wants a fresh start elsewhere.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said on “Sunday NFL Countdown” that Wentz has a “fractured” relationship with the Eagles. While there have been reports that Wentz still has supporters within the organization, Mortensen says the quarterback is planning to ask for a trade.

“His relationship with the Eagles is all but fractured. In fact, it is fractured,” Mortensen said, via Tim Daniels of Bleacher Report. “Wentz is expected to ask the Eagles for a trade and will help the Eagles facilitate a trade. The reaction of Jeffrey Lurie, the owner, will be vital to this one, but right now Wentz clearly wants out of Philadelphia and a fresh start somewhere else.”

Wentz has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL this season. The Eagles have looked better on offense with Hurts under center, but they were eliminated from the postseason hunt with last week’s 37-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Philly is 1-2 since Hurts took over as the starter.

We know Wentz is unhappy with his current situation, but that goes without saying. A quarterback that the Eagles drafted in the second round took his job, which doesn’t bode well for Wentz’s future. However, one recent report seemed to indicate the Eagles don’t want to part ways with Wentz.

Wentz isn’t going to want to stick around in Philadelphia if the team views Hurts as its starter heading into 2021. Whether or not that is the case remains to be seen.