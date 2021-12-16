Case Keenum’s quote about Nick Chubb goes viral

Case Keenum could potentially start for the Cleveland Browns on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it sounds like the veteran quarterback is beyond excited for the opportunity.

With running back Kareem Hunt likely to miss the game due to an ankle injury, Nick Chubb is expected to carry one of his biggest workloads of the season. Keenum was asked about Chubb on Wednesday, and he delivered a legendary quote.

#Browns Case Keenum on the opportunity to play with Nick Chubb: "Having a full Chubb back there is going to be really good." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 15, 2021

We probably don’t have to spell out the joke for you, but let’s just say it was a very phallic remark from Keenum.

It’s possible Keenum has been waiting a long time to deliver that line. If he came up with it on the spot, that’s even more impressive.

Mayfield is one of several Browns players who tested positive for COVID-19 this week. He has a path to being cleared for Saturday’s game, but it seems unlikely.

Photo: Aug 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) after the game against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports