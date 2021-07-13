No-namer Cassius Marsh thinks he’s one of most hated former Patriots

Cassius Marsh has done very little during his NFL career. Most of you have probably never heard of him, but some may know him as the guy who can’t stop bashing the Patriots. While Marsh obviously is not a fan favorite in New England, Patriots fans probably don’t think about him as much as he believes they do.

After he was cut by the Patriots in 2018, Marsh said he “hated” playing for Bill Belichick. The defensive end complained that he was asked to do too much in New England and said there was “nothing fun about it.” Marsh, who now plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers, reiterated that during an appearance on comedian Tom Segura’s podcast.

“Their work ethic over there (that) they instill is pretty legendary. They also treat players like crap,” Marsh said, as transcribed by Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com. “You don’t have a lunch period. … You get there and you have to make time to eat in between meetings. And they are like 5-10 minute periods where I would literally go scoop food and put it in a cup and like crush it real quick before I got to the next meeting. There’s no fun. There’s no — well, that is what I got in trouble for, for saying they don’t have fun.”

Marsh claims other former Patriots players have thanked him for speaking out about the culture in New England. He then made a bold claim about his standing among Pats fans.

“Patriots fans hate me,” he said. “I am probably one of the most hated former Patriots. Up there. Top five at least.”

Relax, Cassius.

There is one big requirement before you can become one of the most hated former Patriots — Patriots fans have to know who you are. Yes, Marsh has made headlines in the past for bashing the Pats. He was also cut after a halftime tirade over playing time. It’s true that some Patriots fans have gone at Marsh on Twitter, but there are many, many others who have never even heard of him.

In fact, I put this theory to the test. I sent text messages to several diehard Patriots fans who I know personally. All but one needed to be reminded of who Marsh is. The other responded, “Isn’t he the guy that s— on the Pats after playing for them for like three weeks?”

So, yes, many Patriots fans dislike Marsh. But to the vast majority, he is a nobody. And when those who are unfamiliar with him Google his stats, they’ll learn that he has 14 sacks in seven seasons and has played for seven different teams. Typically, you need a slightly better resume to call yourself one of the “most” anything among a fanbase.