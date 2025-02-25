Cavaliers All-Star disses fan right before he makes $10,000 halfcourt shot

A Cleveland Cavaliers fan proved his doubters wrong by draining a halfcourt shot to win $10,000. One of those doubters appeared to be Cavs point guard Darius Garland.

The fan was one of six chosen to take a shot as the Cavaliers led the Memphis Grizzlies 93-88 at the end of the third quarter at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday. Rocking a vintage LeBron James jersey, the fan watched as the first five others missed their attempts.

Garland, who stood behind the competitors, did not seem amused as the latter tried to mimic LeBron’s famous chalk toss before taking the final shot. The Cavs guard rolled his eyes and seemed to make fun of the fan to the Rocket Arena security staff. But Garland and the rest of the arena were left in disbelief as the final fan drained the $10,000 shot.

Garland looked happy to be proven wrong. The 2-time All-Star was seen celebrating with Tristan Thompson after the fan’s shot went in.

Another fan just won $10,000 hitting a half court shot at the #Cavs game. Darius Garland and Tristan Thompson were loving it. pic.twitter.com/1PYIWdYPlx — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) February 24, 2025

The fan truly channeled his inner LeBron to make the play.

In 2013, James famously tackled a fan in excitement after the latter made a halfcourt shot for $75,000. While James was not in the building this time around, he seemed to give the fan the inspiration needed to make his own shot.

The fan also made sure his foot was behind the line, unlike one other fan who recently lost his $10,000 halfcourt shot prize due to a technicality.