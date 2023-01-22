 Skip to main content
CBS picked awkward fan to pan to during Bengals-Bills game

January 22, 2023
by Darryn Albert
A Bills fan wearing a No. 32 jersey

With the benefit of hindsight, CBS would probably want a do-over.

During the third quarter of Sunday’s divisional playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, CBS panned to a fan in the Buffalo crowd wearing a No. 32 Bills jersey. While that might not have seemed like much to casual fans, NFL enthusiasts are well aware that jersey belongs to the notorious OJ Simpson, who played for the Bills from 1969 to 1977 (including his MVP campaign in 1973).

The fan’s jersey choice did not escape the watchful eye of Twitter. Check out a sampling of the reaction.

Interestingly enough, Simpson himself posted a video message in support of the Bills on Sunday. He was also wearing a No. 32 jersey but a custom-made one with “YoursTruly” written on the back. It (predictably) appears that the NFL is no longer selling any No. 32 Simpson jerseys.

In the end, neither the fan’s jersey nor Simpson’s video message proved to be good luck for the Bills. They lost handily to the Bengals by a 27-10 final, ending their season in the divisional round for the second straight season. But at least that Buffalo fan’s choice of attire was not quite as controversial as the one that we saw in the College Football Playoff this year.

