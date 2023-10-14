CeeDee Lamb regrets way he behaved against 49ers

CeeDee Lamb was visibly frustrated throughout the Dallas Cowboys’ 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. last Sunday. The wide receiver now regrets his actions.

Lamb was targeted just five times in the blowout defeat. The 24-year-old wide receiver’s targets had gone down for the third consecutive week since his season-high 11 catches on 13 targets in Week 2.

The Cowboys wideout exhibited poor body language and appeared to distance himself from his Cowboys teammates and coaches during the game. His behavior led to both quarterback Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy having to address Lamb’s visible dissatisfaction.

Lamb was asked about his past demeanor as he spoke to reporters during a media availability session on Friday.

“I’ve had to reflect, self-reflect, and I didn’t go the best route to get my end result,” Lamb said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “At the end of the day, I have a job to do, and I want to contribute to this team. I do everything in my power week in and week out to do that. Going forward, there is a better way to go about it, make a lighter situation.”

Lamb has been targeted 35 times across five games this season for an average of 7 targets per game. The figure has gone down compared to the 2022 season, when Lamb averaged 10 targets per game through Week 5.

For the season, Lamb has 27 catches for 358 yards and a touchdown.