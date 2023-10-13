Dak Prescott addresses his relationship with frustrated CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys’ loss Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers was ugly in more ways than one, with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb showing visible frustration during the 42-10 blowout. That has turned into a talking point that quarterback Dak Prescott needed to address on Friday.

Lamb told reporters that Prescott had come to him and told him to let the quarterback know if he had a problem with anything, and that the two were working on getting back on the same page. Prescott added that he understands Lamb’s frustration, but suggested that the wide receiver might need to mature into a better leader.

“I mean, a frustrated player/person that feels like we all could’ve done better and feels like he can change the game, I understand it. I really do. So it’s in the sense of just communicating with him,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “CeeDee is a guy that I’ll never lose confidence in and trust who he is and understand why he’s frustrated. But at the end of the day, he’s a leader. It’s about him leading other guys and picking other guys up and him just trying to make sure we’re all pushing our best. That’s where the frustration, we have to remove that. And he will. He’s a young player that’s growing by the day and he’ll only get better. He’ll be better because of that.”

Lamb was clearly unhappy after being targeted just five times in Sunday’s blowout loss, though coach Mike McCarthy defended his attitude. The consensus is clear that Lamb’s frustration is understandable and shared by his teammates, at least to a degree.

Lamb leads the Cowboys in targets, but has seen his share drop since he got a team-high 13 of them in Week 2. The Cowboys may feel like they need to get him more involved going forward, starting Monday against the Los Angeles Chargers.