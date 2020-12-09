CeeDee Lamb misses Hail Mary after referees miss pass interference

CeeDee Lamb was at the center of two plays that did not go the Dallas Cowboys’ way at the end of the first half on Tuesday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Cowboys went into halftime down 17-10, but they had a shot to tie the game. They had a 3rd-and-6 with 13 seconds left and Andy Dalton threw incomplete towards the left sideline for Lamb. Lamb was waving his arms in the air and couldn’t believe no flag was thrown for pass interference committed by Deshon Elliott.

Refs saw this happen and called literally nothing #DALvsBAL pic.twitter.com/RgrnXoXTzd — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) December 9, 2020

A penalty for pass interference would have put the Cowboys in field goal range.

Since they didn’t get the call, Dallas attempted a Hail Mary on the final play of the half. Dalton heaved a great ball that actually went through Lamb’s hands:

What a bad break for the Cowboys. They caught one really nice break in the first half, but those misses hurt.