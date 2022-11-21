CFL player drops F-bombs during live TV interview after winning title

The Toronto Argonauts captured the Canadian Football League championship on Sunday with their win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup, and star running back A.J. Ouellette gave an interview for the ages after the game.

Ouellette scored two touchdowns on just six carries in Toronto’s 24-23 victory. He was interviewed by TSN on the field afterward, and let’s just say he was not able to contain his excitement. The former Ohio University star dropped an F-bomb while embracing his coach and then doubled down by telling the on-field reporter, “I’m just so f—ing proud of this team.”

You can see the video below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language:

The excitement from Ouellette was understandable, even if not TV-friendly. The Ohio native had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Bobcats in 2017 and 2018 before going undrafted. He then spent some time with the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns in 2019, but he never made the 53-man roster for either team. Ouellette signed with the Argonauts in 2019 and was named a CFL East All-Star this season.

A memorable year for Ouellette and the Argonauts was capped off by an even more memorable interview.