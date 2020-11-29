Vikings’ Chad Beebe redeems himself after brutal muffed punt

The Minnesota Vikings were trying to mount a comeback against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday when punt returner Chad Beebe made a mistake that could have been very costly. He quickly redeemed himself.

The Vikings scored a touchdown with just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and added a two-point conversion to cut Carolina’s lead to 24-21. Their defense then came up with a big stop to force a punt before the two-minute warning, but Minnesota never got possession. Beebe muffed the punt deep in Panthers territory and Carolina recovered.

Redemption would come quickly, however. Minnesota’s defense once again answered the call with a big stop to hold the Panthers to a field goal. Kirk Cousins led the Vikings on a 75-yard touchdown drive on the ensuing possession, and it was capped off with a 10-yard touchdown pass to — guess who? — Chad Beebe.

CHAD BEEBE REDEMPTION TD Vikings take the lead with 46 secs left (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/VF5XQj0Xzg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2020

It’s rare that a player gets a chance to atone for a mistake that quickly, but you have to give Beebe credit for keeping his head in the game. His muffed punt could have cost the Vikings the game, but his teammates picked him up and he put the exclamation point on the game.