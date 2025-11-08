Chad Johnson broke down crying over Antonio Brown’s arrest

Former NFL star Chad Johnson had an emotional reaction to Antonio Brown’s arrest on Friday.

Johnson spoke about Brown’s arrest on his “Nightcap” show alongside Shannon Sharpe. The former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver has known Brown for years, and

“I tried to talk to him,” Johnson said. “It hurt to see that it’s come to this point. I don’t know how things are going to turn out, but maybe this is something he might need, something to bring him back home and get him back on the right track. I just never wanted to bother him because he’s grown.

“It just made me sad to see, for somebody that special, to understand all the obstacles and the sacrifices he went through to get to where (he was) at, and then just to let it go like that.”

Heartbreaking: The legendary Chad Johnson broke down in tears with Shannon Sharpe talking about Antonio Brown's arrest and wasted talent.



"I don't think AB knew how special he was."



Just devastating news 😔💔



(via @NightcapShow_) pic.twitter.com/Yos9hsA3ky — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 7, 2025

Johnson and Brown are both Miami natives, and Johnson alluded to having known Brown since the former Steeler was in high school.

Brown was arrested on Friday after being extradited to the United States. He had been wanted on a charge of attempted murder stemming from a shooting at a celebrity boxing event in Miami.

Brown is still young enough that he might still be in the NFL had he not let his behavior derail his career. He last played in 2021, and he has faced mounting legal troubles and financial struggles since then.