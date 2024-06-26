Antonio Brown addresses recent reports about his financial situation

Antonio Brown made roughly $80 million on the field during his NFL career, but the former wide receiver has gotten himself into serious financial trouble.

A report back in May revealed that Brown had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star claimed to owe nearly $3 million to at least eight creditors, while simultaneously claiming $50,000 or less in assets. Brown’s own media company, CTESPN Network, confirmed the news with a post on social media that promised the “generational run” will continue for the 35-year-old.

BREAKING NEWS #CTESPN NFL legend Antonio Brown has filed bankruptcy today He will be a first ballot hall of famer in 2027. He will be releasing new music this summer. He is also the founder of the most trusted source in all of sports. The generational run continues pic.twitter.com/DWmxw13uqa — CTESPNNetwork (@CtespnN) May 20, 2024

Now, Brown himself has addressed the money problems. He spoke about his financial situation during an appearance on “The Pivot Podcast” last week. Brown said he is “not broke” but rather “fractured.”

“I mean, I’m f—ed up, you know what I’m saying? I just can’t comply with debt,” Brown said, as transcribed by Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports. “You know, it’s all about protecting yourself. But yeah, you know … I’m not broke, but I’m fractured. … I’m just reallocating the debt to take care of the debtors. That’s all I’m doing.”

Brown also made reference to the numerous lawsuits he has faced, which have contributed to his financial issues.

“You know, anybody can sue you, take you for whatever you got,” Brown said. “You know, at this point, I don’t work, I don’t make millions of dollars where it’s coming in where I could just (pay off) some of that money. So, you know, Chapter 11 is about restructuring the money you’re making so you can take care of the debt.”

Brown would likely still be playing in the NFL if he did not derail his own career, which ended when he stormed off the field mid-game while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since then, he has dealt with numerous legal issues, including an arrest over unpaid child support, and has spent an absurd amount of time getting in bizarre social media beefs. He also purchased an arena football team, which he ran into the ground in epic fashion.