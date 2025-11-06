Antonio Brown taken into custody on attempted murder charge

Antonio Brown has been wanted on a charge of attempted murder for nearly five months, and authorities have finally brought the former NFL star into custody.

Brown was extradited to New Jersey earlier this week from Dubai, according to multiple reports. Authorities in the United Arab Emirates turned the 37-year-old over to U.S. Marshals, who brought him back to the United States.

Brown is scheduled to be sent to Florida next week, where he will be formally processed for one count of attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

A warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest in Florida’s Miami-Dade County in June on a charge of attempted murder with a firearm. The charge stems from a shooting at a celebrity boxing event in May. Videos later surfaced that showed Brown in the Middle East.

Police said originally that Brown was not considered to be on the run, as he was already out of the country when the June 11 warrant was issued.

A video that surfaced in May claimed to show Brown getting involved in a large fight after a Miami celebrity kickboxing event put on by the popular Internet streamer Adin Ross. The video, which can you can see here, showed Brown getting tackled to the ground by multiple unidentified individuals and responding by kicking one of those individuals. Reports claimed that Brown fired gunshots during the incident.

Brown was briefly handcuffed and detained by responding police officers amid the melee but was not ultimately placed under arrest. He later posted on X that he was “jumped by multiple individuals” who were attempting to steal his jewelry. Brown added that he would be pursuing legal action against his assailants.

The alleged victim in Brown’s case is 41-year-old New Orleans artist Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, who was later arrested on an unrelated charge over a protest at the Super Bowl.

Brown has made countless unsavory headlines over the years, especially ever since his last NFL appearance in 2021. He was revealed to be in some major financial trouble prior to the Miami incident.