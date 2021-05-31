 Skip to main content
#pounditMonday, May 31, 2021

Chad Johnson left massive tip with funny message at James Harden’s restaurant

May 31, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Chad Johnson

Chad Johnson is known for being a generous tipper, and the former NFL receiver was at it again on Sunday night. Only this time, his random act of kindness included a challenge for Brooklyn Nets star James Harden.

Johnson ate at Harden’s “Thirteen” restaurant in Houston and left a $1,300 tip on a bill that was just over $100. In the process of making the waitstaff’s night, Johnson also called out Harden for supposedly being afraid to play him in a “FIFA” video game match.

Johnson doubled down in a separate tweet on Monday and said Harden has been ducking him for years.

We’ve seen Johnson leave big tips for football reasons in the past, but this might be the first time his generosity has been intertwined with a FIFA challenge.

