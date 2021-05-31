Chad Johnson left massive tip with funny message at James Harden’s restaurant

Chad Johnson is known for being a generous tipper, and the former NFL receiver was at it again on Sunday night. Only this time, his random act of kindness included a challenge for Brooklyn Nets star James Harden.

Johnson ate at Harden’s “Thirteen” restaurant in Houston and left a $1,300 tip on a bill that was just over $100. In the process of making the waitstaff’s night, Johnson also called out Harden for supposedly being afraid to play him in a “FIFA” video game match.

Johnson doubled down in a separate tweet on Monday and said Harden has been ducking him for years.

Food is phenomenal but Harden has been scared to play me in FIFA the past 7 years, no hat https://t.co/7e0sEUVOrb — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) May 31, 2021

We’ve seen Johnson leave big tips for football reasons in the past, but this might be the first time his generosity has been intertwined with a FIFA challenge.