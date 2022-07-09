Chad Johnson working with 1 notable NFL quarterback

Ochocinco is putting in some hours with Numero Uno for the Chicago Bears this offseason.

Retired former All-Pro receiver Chad Johnson shared a photo to social media this week of an apparent workout session that he had with Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Current Ohio State QB CJ Stroud, Fields’ old backup, was also included in the picture.

The 2021 first-round pick Fields is coming off a rookie season that could use some improving on. In 12 total games as a starter, Fields went just 2-10 with seven touchdowns to ten interceptions. Chicago’s shaky offensive line and uneven play at receiver (outside of Darnell Mooney) hardly helped Fields’ cause though. Fields was also able to flash some of his dual-threat ability with 5.8 yards per carry and two rushing touchdowns.

As for Johnson, he was a four-time All-Pro and a six-time Pro Bowler in the NFL, once leading the league in receiving yards as well. There are certainly worse targets Fields can work on his game with over the offseason (though he may have to listen to some of Johnson’s zany ideas while doing so).