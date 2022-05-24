Chad Johnson suggests 1 way to improve the Pro Bowl

The NFL is considering changes to the Pro Bowl, and one former NFL star is offering a suggestion for the game.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that NFL executives are discussing ways to improve the event, including eliminating the traditional game altogether.

One of the events proposed to take the game’s place is a flag football contest. Former All-Pro wide receiver Chad Johnson has a unique wrinkle for that idea.

Johnson, who was selected to six Pro Bowls during his 10-year NFL career, suggested on Twitter Tuesday a generational flag football matchup as his way of improving the Pro Bowl.

“Have the current pro bowlers play against the past era of pro bowlers, like an old school vs new school, don’t even need pads, can be flag formatted, would break the viewing ratings for a Pro Bowl easily,” Johnson wrote.

Have the current pro bowlers play against the past era of pro bowlers, like an old school vs new school, don’t even need pads, can be flag formatted, would break the viewing ratings for a Pro Bowl easily… 🏈 https://t.co/z1CpvshyLh — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) May 24, 2022

Johnson’s plan would surely get a ton of eyeballs. There are some former NFL athletes still playing in other leagues who might be interested.

At 48, Terrell Owens has made highlight-reel catches in the Fan Controlled Football league. Ex-Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel joined Owens in the league this year as well.

Owens would likely jump at the chance to play in Johnson’s proposed game, as he had interest in playing in the NFL as recently as last season.

Imagine watching Darrelle Revis matched up against Davante Adams, or Randy Moss catching passes from Drew Brees. With Johnson’s plan, that could become a reality in the near future.