Chad Morris blows impressive streak in 2nd game at Allen

Allen High School opened the $60 million Eagles Stadium in 2012 and subsequently went on an 84-game regular-season winning streak. They appeared unstoppable and it was anyone’s guess when the streak would finally be snapped.

But as they say, all good things must eventually come to an end.

Under head coach Chad Morris, who was hired this offseason, Allen began the 2021 season with an impressive 56-30 victory again Plano East. However, their fortunes turned on a dime on Friday night.

The Atascocita Eagles came to town and refused to be intimidated. They took it to Allen from the opening whistle and refused to let up, eventually walking away with a 41-20 victory. It was an upset of epic proportions.

“It’s what everyone is talking about. As long you play a game out there, there is probably going to be a game lost out there on the home field,” Morris said, via Dallas News. “We had an unbelievable streak going. Do I read too much into it? Look, I hate every game we lose regardless of the streak.”

Morris, who coached at SMU, Arkansas and Auburn (assistant) before joining Allen, dismissed the significance of the loss, telling his players how they respond to the adversity is the only thing that matters.

“The legacy of this team will be made by how we respond to this,” Morris said as the players exited the field. “Only we can beat ourselves. We have a lot of football left.”

Allen will be on the road over the next two weeks, taking on Tyler Legacy and Boyd, before returning home on October 8 for a game against Little Elm.