Chance Warmack opts out of season reportedly after family coronavirus death

Chance Warmack has decided against playing this season, and his reason reportedly has to do with his personal experience related to the coronavirus.

Warmack, 28, had a death in his family due to the coronavirus and others in his family hospitalized because of it, according to the Tacoma News Tribune’s Gregg Bell.

Warmack did not play last season and signed with the Seattle Seahawks in March. The offensive guard’s one-year deal will toll and he will be eligible for a stipend.

NFL players who opt out of the season receive $150,000, while those who get medical opt-outs as high-risk candidates for COVID-19 receive a $350,000 stipend.

Warmack was a first-round pick by Tennessee in 2013. He played in just 22 games from 2016-2018 and did not play in 2019.

Seattle has some depth at guard between Mike Iupati, Phil Haynes, Damien Lewis and Jordan Simmons.