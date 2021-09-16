 Skip to main content
Chandler Jones, Kyler Murray trade hilarious barbs

September 16, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals are riding high after their dominant win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, but Kyler Murray and Chandler Jones made sure to knock each other down a peg after their respective big performances.

Jones tied a franchise record with five sacks in Sunday’s game. Murray told reporters this week that looks can be a bit deceiving with Jones, as he joked that his teammate “doesn’t look too good” with his shirt off.

Jones wasn’t about to sit quietly. He fired back by calling Murray “Baby Yoda” and mocking his hairstyle.

Jones and Murray share one obvious trait — they create huge issues for their opponents. They are two of the biggest reasons the Cardinals look like they could be a contender this season. Their trash-talking game is apparently as good as their actual game.

