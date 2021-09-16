Chandler Jones, Kyler Murray trade hilarious barbs

The Arizona Cardinals are riding high after their dominant win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, but Kyler Murray and Chandler Jones made sure to knock each other down a peg after their respective big performances.

Jones tied a franchise record with five sacks in Sunday’s game. Murray told reporters this week that looks can be a bit deceiving with Jones, as he joked that his teammate “doesn’t look too good” with his shirt off.

“He’s a real unorthodox guy. He takes his shirt off and doesn’t look too good,” @K1 on pass rushing expert @chanjones55 #Azfamily pic.twitter.com/JCxVSeWJws — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) September 15, 2021

Jones wasn’t about to sit quietly. He fired back by calling Murray “Baby Yoda” and mocking his hairstyle.

Somebody tell baby yoda the truth about his new hairdo https://t.co/4pJ6r0TFfs — Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) September 15, 2021

I’m not laughing’ bro. Follow me back too! https://t.co/SFLgU2OYSe — Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) September 16, 2021

Jones and Murray share one obvious trait — they create huge issues for their opponents. They are two of the biggest reasons the Cardinals look like they could be a contender this season. Their trash-talking game is apparently as good as their actual game.