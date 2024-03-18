Chargers add another former Ravens player

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to develop their version of Baltimore West.

The Chargers are signing center Bradley Bozeman to a 1-year deal.

Former #Panthers starting C Bradley Bozeman is signing a one-year deal with the #Chargers, source said. A veteran starter and leader who should make a huge impact in the new regime. pic.twitter.com/NZFGRa4ggZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2024

Bozeman’s wife is pretty pumped about the deal.

California, Knows How To Party 🥳 LA BOUND BABYYYYY 🤩 Proud of you @BSBoze !!! https://t.co/cZxd6jrl7u — Nikki Bozeman (@1NikkiAnn3) March 18, 2024

Bozeman was a 6th-round pick by the Ravens in 2018 out of Alabama. He played center two of his four seasons with the team and served as left guard the other two seasons.

Bozeman played center for Carolina the last two seasons and earned high marks from Pro Football Focus for his run blocking.

Bradley Bozeman: 71.6 run-blocking grade since 2021 11th among all Centers over that period 😤 pic.twitter.com/l3n9aFzePO — PFF LA Chargers (@PFF_Chargers) March 18, 2024

Bozeman seems like a natural fit for the Chargers for a few reasons.

One, he excells in run blocking, and new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is known for wanting to control games on the ground. Two, Bozeman played under John Harbaugh in Baltimore, which makes him a natural fit to transition over to brother Jim.

The Harbaugh brothers both learned football from their father Jack, who was a college football coach. They ostensibly have similar organizational philosophies, which makes it easy for players and staff members to move from one Harbaugh brother’s organization to the other’s.

In addition to Bozeman, other former Ravens players and/or staff members to join the Chargers since Jim Harbaugh was hired include: running back Gus Edwards, tight end Hayden Hurst, offensive coordinator Greg Roman, and general manager Joe Hortiz.