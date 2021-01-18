Report: Chargers to hire Brandon Staley as head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers are going defensive with their choice of head coach.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Chargers will hire Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as their new head coach, capping his meteoric rise through the coaching ranks.

The #Chargers are hiring #Rams DC Brandon Staley as their new head coach, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. An impressive young candidate, he gets a prime job in LA. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2021

Four years ago, Staley was a little-known new hire by the Chicago Bears as outside linebackers coach. He moved to Denver in the same role in 2019, and was then hired as the Rams’ offensive coordinator prior to the 2020 season. In his lone season with the Rams, Staley oversaw a fierce defensive unit that allowed the fewest points and total yards in the NFL.

Previous reports indicated that the Chargers were leaning toward a different coach, but Staley clearly impressed them and nabbed the job. The 38-year-old becomes one of the youngest head coaches in the league as well.