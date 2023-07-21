Chargers call out ‘Madden’ over Justin Herbert’s rating

Justin Herbert has firmly established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the past three seasons, but the developers of “Madden” do not feel he is worthy of a rating in the 90s just yet. Naturally, the Los Angeles Chargers disagree.

The player ratings for “Madden NFL 24” were released this week. Herbert ranks No. 6 among quarterbacks with an 87 rating. The quarterbacks ahead of him are Patrick Mahomes (the only 99), Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts. The Chargers, who are known for sending funny tweets, shared their reaction to the list on Friday.

Placing Herbert sixth overall seems pretty fair. A lot of fans felt Burrow has no business being 8 rating points better than Herbert. Others thought Herbert should have been rated higher than Lamar Jackson, who has not been all that impressive over the past two seasons. Though, Jackson gets a huge boost from his speed and running ability.

Herbert has averaged 4,696 passing yards, 31.3 touchdowns and 11.7 interceptions across his three NFL seasons. The stats have certainly been there, but the folks at ‘Madden’ are probably waiting for him to carry his team on a deep postseason run.

Though ‘Madden’ ratings are completely inconsequential, we have seen plenty of players use them as motivation in the past. Maybe Herbert will do the same.