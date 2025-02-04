AFC playoff team favored to land Cooper Kupp

The Los Angeles Rams have informed Cooper Kupp that they are planning to trade him this offseason, and the early consensus is that the former All-Pro is likely to land with a playoff contender.

In a heartfelt post on social media Monday, Kupp revealed that the Rams have told him they will be “seeking a trade immediately.” Kupp said his preference was to remain with the Rams, but there is at least a chance he may not have to leave Los Angeles.

SportsBetting.ag has released odds on Kupp’s future. As of Tuesday, the sportsbook had the Los Angeles Chargers listed as a slight favorite to acquire Kupp heading into the 2025 season.

Here are the odds for teams that are listed at 12/1 or lower:

Los Angeles Chargers 3/1

Buffalo Bills 4/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 5/1

Denver Broncos 6/1

Las Vegas Raiders 7/1

Washington Commanders 10/1

New England Patriots 12/1

The top four teams all made the playoffs this season. Kupp said the Rams have told him they will be “working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championship,” so the odds likely reflect the Rams doing right by Kupp and not sending him to a lousy team.

Kupp, 31, was limited to 12 games in each of the last two seasons because of injuries. He had 67 catches for 710 yards and 6 touchdowns this year.

Kupp had a breakout year in 2021 when he recorded 145 receptions for 1,947 yards. Both marks rank second all-time for a single season in NFL history. He has since taken a back seat to Puka Nacua in Sean McVay’s offense.

Ladd McConkey had an outstanding rookie season with the Chargers. The former Georgia star caught 82 passes for 1,149 yards and 7 touchdowns. While McConkey looks like a true No. 1 receiver, Jim Harbaugh may be intrigued by the idea of adding Kupp to L.A.’s offense as a secondary option.