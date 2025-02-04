Cooper Kupp drops major update on his future with Rams

Cooper Kupp is not expected to be a member of the Los Angeles Rams for much longer.

On Monday, the former Super Bowl MVP revealed that the Rams plan to trade him in the near future. The veteran wide receiver shared the news via a heartfelt post on X.

“I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships,” wrote Kupp. “I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.

“Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember.”

The 31-year-old also thanked the LA community for embracing his family through the first eight years of his career.

Last month, Kupp expressed his desire to stay with the Rams. Kupp added that he still had “a lot of good football left in me” regardless of where he would end up.

The Rams selected Kupp in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Eastern Washington alum has dealt with various injuries throughout his career but has tallied at least 700 receiving yards in seven of his eight NFL seasons. He caught 67 passes for 710 yards and 6 touchdowns across 12 games in 2024.

Kupp had his breakout year in 2021 when he recorded 145 receptions for 1,947 yards, both ranking 2nd all-time in NFL history. He won Offensive Player of the Year that season and finished third in MVP voting during the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning campaign.