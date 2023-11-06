Report: Chargers GM apologized to players for 1 bad roster move

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco reportedly took the unusual step of apologizing to players for one roster move that did not work out.

Telesco openly apologized to Chargers defensive backs for bringing in cornerback JC Jackson following Jackson’s Week 6 trade to New England, according to Kris Rhim of ESPN. Telesco called the move a “swing and a miss,” even acknowledging that the team failed by continuing to give Jackson opportunities despite the cornerback’s poor play and lack of commitment to the team.

Telesco offered the apology a little more than a year after the Chargers acquired Jackson from the Patriots in a trade, then gave him a five-year, $82.5 million contract extension. The veteran cornerback wound up playing just seven games for the Chargers due to injuries, off-field issues, and generally poor play when on the field. Things came to a head this season, when Jackson’s behavior became too much for the Chargers to put up with.

Kudos to Telesco for owning a mistake. If nothing else, getting rid of Jackson has probably improved things within the locker room.