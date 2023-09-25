Arrest warrant issued for Chargers’ JC Jackson

JC Jackson’s weekend could not have been much worse.

Jackson was a healthy scratch for the Los Angeles Chargers’ Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The team managed to win without him.

Then on Monday, Mass Live reported that an arrest warrant had been issued for Jackson on Friday in Massachusetts.

According to the report from Mass Live’s Chris Mason, the arrest warrant was issued due to Jackson failing to appear for a probation violation hearing in Attleboro District Court on Friday. Jackson had been charged with criminal speeding in 2021. He was ordered to take a “Brains At Risk” program and pay a $300 fine. He did neither, which violated his probation. Then he failed to show on Friday for his hearing.

A former Pro Bowl cornerback with the New England Patriots, Jackson signed a huge 5-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers in 2022. He was arrested in December, made a huge blunder in Week 1, got benched for Week 3, and now has the arrest warrant out. Jackson was limited to just five games last season due to multiple injuries.