Report reveals stunt JC Jackson pulled before Chargers traded him

The Los Angeles Chargers soured on JC Jackson prior to trading him this week, and it sounds like the feeling was mutual.

Jackson was benched for poor play in Week 3, but he was active for last Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. While the veteran cornerback did not start, he was called on to enter the game in the third quarter when Michael Davis suffered an ankle injury. According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Jackson “repeatedly” refused.

Multiple coaches tried to convince Jackson to go into the game. He reportedly told them he was not warmed up enough to play. Davis ended up playing through his injury and was on the field for 72 of 73 defensive snaps. Jackson played zero.

A few days later, Jackson was traded to the New England Patriots. Rapoport and Pelissero noted that Jackson would often sit out the first series of the second half in order to get loose during his first stint in New England.

The issue last Sunday was one of many between Jackson and the Chargers. He reportedly also had problems with the team’s coaches and training staff.

Jackson publicly called out the Chargers for benching him in Week 3, so it seems like he was trying to send a message by not playing the following week.