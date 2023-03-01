Chargers GM addresses Keenan Allen trade rumors

The Los Angeles Chargers will have to make some difficult decisions this offseason to free up salary cap space, but parting ways with their best wide receiver is apparently not something they are considering.

During a Wednesday morning appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” Chargers general manager Tom Telesco was asked if there is a possibility the team could move on from Keenan Allen. Telesco had a strong response.

“Keenan Allen, he’s our Andre Reed. He’s our Charlie Joiner. There’s no thought of that. We’re thrilled with Keenan,” Telesco said.

Of course, GMs typically do not openly admit it if they are looking to trade a star player. That would only weaken their position. But in this case, it is certainly possible that the Chargers are committed to Allen.

Allen had three straight 100-catch seasons from 2019-2021. He then missed seven games due to injury last season, so the Chargers might have some concerns about the 30-year-old’s availability. Allen also has has a $21.7 million cap hit for 2023, and cutting him would save the Chargers around $15 million against the cap. Trading him would obviously save them the full $21.7 million.

The Chargers are projected be $20 million-plus over the salary cap for 2023 (including money needed to sign their draft picks). There are some other players they could part with in order to get back into the green.