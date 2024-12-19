Chargers go viral for hilarious Cameron Dicker post

The Los Angeles Chargers don’t mind going a little out-of-pocket to get their guy into the Pro Bowl.

With voting for this season’s Pro Bowl in Orlando now in its final week, the Chargers pulled out all the stops to lobby for their kicker Cameron Dicker to be selected. In a post to their official X page on Wednesday, the team shared a hilarious video of Dicker appealing to voters in the style of a used-car ad.

The funny video featured the tagline, “We’ll drive you through the uprights” and also had cameos from Chargers punter JK Scott (who acts as the holder for Dicker), long snapper Josh Harris, and head coach Jim Harbaugh.

“seriously, don’t be a d*ck,” the Chargers wrote in their caption, adding to the hilarity. Take a look at the video below.

seriously, don't be a d*ck. repost to #probowlvote for cameron dicker pic.twitter.com/w1NVmbQU9i — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 18, 2024

For the Chargers, who are right on the inside of the AFC playoff picture at 8-6, that could not have been executed any better. Their “don’t be a d*ck, vote for Dicker” line was especially elite as well, so much so that they might have to worry about Krusty the Clown stealing it from them.

The 24-year-old Dicker has a good case for being picked on his own merits too. He is having a career year for the Chargers, ranking second in the NFL among all qualified kickers with an elite field goal percentage of 93.5 and remaining perfect from under 40 yards on the season (12/12). It also helps that the guy who has been the AFC’s kicker representative in the Pro Bowl for the last five years running has actually been stunningly lousy this year.