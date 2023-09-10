Chargers’ JC Jackson commits most boneheaded play of Week 1

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson cost his team three points with a completely boneheaded play against the Miami Dolphins before halftime on Sunday.

The Chargers had tied the game at 17 with a field goal with nine seconds remaining in the first half, so you figured the teams would entire halftime tied. But that didn’t take into account what Jackson would do.

First, Miami moved the ball 22 yards on a pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle to move the ball near midfield. Then with two seconds left in the half, Tagovailoa threw deep for Erik Ezukanma, who was being defended by about three players.

For some unknown reason, Jackson committed pass interference on the play.

One of the dumbest penalties you’ll see. JC Jackson just gifted the Dolphins 3 points pic.twitter.com/ha9MynY8e7 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) September 10, 2023

That gave the Dolphins the opportunity to attempt a 41-yard field goal with no time left, and they made it to take a 20-17 lead into halftime.

Yes, Jackson’s dumb penalty just gave away three points to Miami in what was a tight game.