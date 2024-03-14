 Skip to main content
Chargers make big decision regarding Joey Bosa

March 14, 2024
by Grey Papke
Joey Bosa speaks with the media

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during minicamp press conference at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to navigate their salary cap situation without completely gutting their roster.

The Chargers reached an agreement with star pass rusher Joey Bosa on a restructured contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The agreement means Bosa will be remaining with the Chargers and will not become a cap casualty.

The Chargers have done some impressive work in the past week, aided by the fact that star players appear eager to remain with the organization. At one point, it looked as though both Bosa and Khalil Mack might become victims of the team’s cap situation. Mack agreed to restructure his contract earlier in the week, and now Bosa has done the same, ensuring that both will remain part of the team going forward. For now, only one high-profile player has had to go as a result of the cap situation.

Injuries have slowed Bosa over the last two seasons, though he still contributed nine sacks in 14 games since the start of the 2022 season. The 28-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and should easily return to form as long as he can stay on the field.

