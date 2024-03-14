Chargers make big decision regarding Joey Bosa

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to navigate their salary cap situation without completely gutting their roster.

The Chargers reached an agreement with star pass rusher Joey Bosa on a restructured contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The agreement means Bosa will be remaining with the Chargers and will not become a cap casualty.

Pro Bowl DE Joey Bosa restructured his contract to remain with the Los Angeles Chargers, per sources. So Bosa and Khalil Mack both agree to restructure and both stay in LA. pic.twitter.com/8Bcq8bcbDz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024

The Chargers have done some impressive work in the past week, aided by the fact that star players appear eager to remain with the organization. At one point, it looked as though both Bosa and Khalil Mack might become victims of the team’s cap situation. Mack agreed to restructure his contract earlier in the week, and now Bosa has done the same, ensuring that both will remain part of the team going forward. For now, only one high-profile player has had to go as a result of the cap situation.

Injuries have slowed Bosa over the last two seasons, though he still contributed nine sacks in 14 games since the start of the 2022 season. The 28-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and should easily return to form as long as he can stay on the field.