Chargers make big decision on Khalil Mack

March 13, 2024
by Grey Papke
Khalil Mack in Chargers uniform

Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) walks off the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to work to sort out their salary cap situation, and they have pulled off a big move involving Khalil Mack as a result.

The Chargers have reached an agreement with Mack to restructure his contract, allowing him to remain with the Chargers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Mack had been widely speculated to be a trade or cut candidate in recent days due to the team’s cap situation.

This is a pleasant surprise for the Chargers, as Mack seemed to be the most likely player to be moved due to the team’s cap situation. Instead, they opted to release another big name while working with Mack to keep him for 2024.

Mack had a monster season for the Chargers in 2023, notching a career-high 17 sacks and being selected for his eighth Pro Bowl. The team will want to contend quickly, and keeping Mack for a third season certainly helps toward that goal.

