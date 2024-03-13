Chargers make big decision on Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to work to sort out their salary cap situation, and they have pulled off a big move involving Khalil Mack as a result.

The Chargers have reached an agreement with Mack to restructure his contract, allowing him to remain with the Chargers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Mack had been widely speculated to be a trade or cut candidate in recent days due to the team’s cap situation.

Eight-time Pro-Bowl DE and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack will remain a Los Angeles Charger this season and free up salary-cap space for the team by agreeing to restructure his deal, per sources. Mike Williams leaves, Mack stays. https://t.co/fiEAJVjN8n pic.twitter.com/PbnBt4pLzs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024

This is a pleasant surprise for the Chargers, as Mack seemed to be the most likely player to be moved due to the team’s cap situation. Instead, they opted to release another big name while working with Mack to keep him for 2024.

Mack had a monster season for the Chargers in 2023, notching a career-high 17 sacks and being selected for his eighth Pro Bowl. The team will want to contend quickly, and keeping Mack for a third season certainly helps toward that goal.